Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $36.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ACRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,214. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 255,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,339,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

