Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $31.00

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $10.52 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.