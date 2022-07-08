Analyzing Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Data and HealthEquity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.00 -$50.27 million N/A N/A HealthEquity $756.56 million 7.31 -$44.29 million ($0.66) -99.33

HealthEquity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Data.

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Data has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Molecular Data and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 0 10 0 3.00

HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $75.73, suggesting a potential upside of 15.51%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Data and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity -7.11% 3.03% 1.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Molecular Data on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Data (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

