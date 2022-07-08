Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Lowered to €73.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.66.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

