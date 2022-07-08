Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Lowered to €73.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.66.
Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
