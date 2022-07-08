Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.19) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,400 ($16.95) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,480 ($17.92) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,320 ($15.98) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,370 ($16.59) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,408.75.

ANFGF opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

