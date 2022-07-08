Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.15 million, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

