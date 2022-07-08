Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE AIF opened at $12.25 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.