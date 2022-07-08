Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE AIF opened at $12.25 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $455,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

