APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $358,674.91

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $358,674.91 and approximately $15,285.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

