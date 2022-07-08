Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.72. 1,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,256. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $131.77.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

