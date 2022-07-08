Argent Advisors Inc. Has $947,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.24. 23,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

