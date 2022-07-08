Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $175.00. The company had a trading volume of 463,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,612,068. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.69 and its 200 day moving average is $195.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

