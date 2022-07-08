Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Argentex Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AGFX opened at GBX 76.52 ($0.93) on Friday. Argentex Group has a 12-month low of GBX 66.86 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.44 ($1.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11. The stock has a market cap of £86.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,261.67.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

