Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Argentex Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of AGFX opened at GBX 76.52 ($0.93) on Friday. Argentex Group has a 12-month low of GBX 66.86 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.44 ($1.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11. The stock has a market cap of £86.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,261.67.
