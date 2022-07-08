Argon (ARGON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,674.00

Argon (ARGON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Argon has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $144,870.53 and approximately $41,674.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00111775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00730347 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 85,267,934 coins and its circulating supply is 79,423,722 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

