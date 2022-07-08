Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.00.

TSE ATZ traded up C$1.23 on Friday, reaching C$37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,030. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.87. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$401.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 2.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

