Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $48.69. 12,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 373,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

