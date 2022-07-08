Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Assurant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 177,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Assurant by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.48.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

