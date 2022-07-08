AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 43,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 676,497 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. On average, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

