ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.44

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.44 and traded as high as C$44.03. ATCO shares last traded at C$43.80, with a volume of 133,462 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

