Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.91.

NYSE ITW opened at $185.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

