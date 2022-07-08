Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Atlas has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE ATCO opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. Atlas has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.49.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.