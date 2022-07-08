Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down to $213.77

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $213.77, but opened at $206.52. Atlassian shares last traded at $209.03, with a volume of 3,944 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.24.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Atlassian by 2,073.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.