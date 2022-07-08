Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $342,506.45 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $342,506.45 and $6,956.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00117638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00525331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032646 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.