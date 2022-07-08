Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,017 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up about 2.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.56% of Avery Dennison worth $79,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

