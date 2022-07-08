Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 4,730 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,624 shares of company stock valued at $26,771,850 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 54,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,266. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

