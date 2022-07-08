Avestar Capital LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

Shares of AON traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,965. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

