Baader Bank Reiterates €146.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($152.08) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($126.04) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

SAP stock opened at €88.89 ($92.59) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.32. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €86.40 ($90.00) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($135.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

