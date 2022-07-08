Baader Bank Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($40.63) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

G1A traded up €0.61 ($0.64) during trading on Friday, hitting €33.79 ($35.20). The company had a trading volume of 411,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a one year high of €48.55 ($50.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

