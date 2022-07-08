Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.36, for a total value of 10,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,594,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 5.57. 49,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.30. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.85 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.