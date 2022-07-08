Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,640 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.68% of Pacira BioSciences worth $161,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,100. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,195.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,117 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,500. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

