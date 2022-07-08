Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 17,073 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.62.

The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

