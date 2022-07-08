Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $49.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 169,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 88,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 672,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 138,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

