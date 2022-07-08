Barclays Cuts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $157.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $165.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of LGND opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,356,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 134,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

