Barclays Cuts LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 280

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.12) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.00.

LNSPF stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

