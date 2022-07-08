Barclays Cuts TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Price Target to €12.00

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €16.00 ($16.67) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale raised TAG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

TAG Immobilien stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

