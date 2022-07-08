Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.64) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.06) to GBX 2,034 ($24.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($24.95) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,256.29 ($27.32).

LON:ENT traded down GBX 22.30 ($0.27) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,074.21 ($13.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,357.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,527.55. The company has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2,557.63.

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.59), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,638,774.16).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

