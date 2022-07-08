Barclays Trims Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price to $125.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Allegion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Allegion by 178.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,817,000 after acquiring an additional 636,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.