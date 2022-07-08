Barclays Trims Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price to 95.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from 96.00 to 95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNKEY. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

