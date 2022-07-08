Barclays Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Shares of META opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average of $227.49. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

