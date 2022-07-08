Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.27% from the company’s previous close.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.90 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Beauty Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

