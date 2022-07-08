Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.24

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 163.34 ($1.98) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.67. Bellevue Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 132.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.50 ($2.54).

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £10,612.50 ($12,851.17).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

