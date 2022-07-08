Belmont Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cloudflare comprises about 0.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 208.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare by 26.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $5,589,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,624 shares of company stock valued at $26,771,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
