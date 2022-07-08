Belmont Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cloudflare comprises about 0.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 208.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare by 26.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 51,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $5,589,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,624 shares of company stock valued at $26,771,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.