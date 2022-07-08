BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Get BEO Bancorp alerts:

About BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.