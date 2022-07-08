Berenberg Bank Cuts Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,903

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,462 ($41.92) to GBX 2,903 ($35.15) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.12) to GBX 2,600 ($31.48) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($35.72) to GBX 2,630 ($31.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,679 ($32.44).

Shares of LON:ADM traded up GBX 22.78 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,343.78 ($28.38). 641,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,195.80. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,076 ($25.14) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,243.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,631.55.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($27.04) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($121,087.12).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

