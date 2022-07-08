Berenberg Bank Cuts Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,750 ($33.30) to GBX 2,000 ($24.22) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.48) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,984 ($24.03) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($19.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($34.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,006.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,140.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,191.63.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.