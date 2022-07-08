Berenberg Bank Cuts Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,750 ($33.30) to GBX 2,000 ($24.22) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.48) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,984 ($24.03) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,600 ($19.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($34.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,006.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,140.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,191.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

