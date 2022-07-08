Berenberg Bank Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($145.83) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($154.90) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded up €3.10 ($3.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €106.60 ($111.04). The stock had a trading volume of 58,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. Sixt has a 1 year low of €95.20 ($99.17) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($177.40).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

