Berenberg Bank Trims Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Target Price to €114.00

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €139.00 ($144.79) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($140.10) to €123.50 ($128.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($142.71) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gecina currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. Gecina has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $160.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

