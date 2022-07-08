Berenberg Bank Trims Supreme (LON:SUP) Target Price to GBX 170

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SUP opened at GBX 76 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £88.64 million and a PE ratio of 760.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. Supreme has a 1 year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($2.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

