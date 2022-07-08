Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Up 1%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 485 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 485 ($5.87). 216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.81).

The stock has a market cap of £45.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 444.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

