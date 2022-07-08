BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,250 by Analysts at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,400 ($29.06) to GBX 2,250 ($27.25) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265.71 ($27.44).

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down GBX 65.54 ($0.79) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,182.96 ($26.43). 3,131,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,501.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,543.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.72. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.81).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

