BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,510 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,287.14 ($27.70).

BHP opened at GBX 2,248.50 ($27.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm has a market cap of £113.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.81). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,501.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,543.62.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

